District Minister launches e-Pauti Khata during Janata Darshan

July 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa launched e-Pauti Khata campaign at the district-level ‘Janata Darshan’ programme for hearing public grievances at Abdul Nazir Sab auditorium in Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office premises here on Friday.

In Karnataka, e-Pauti Khata is also known as e-AASTHI or e-Khata. It is an online system for managing property records, including Khata details (property ownership documents) with focus on transparency and convenience.

Chairing the ‘Janata Darshan,’ Dr. Mahadevappa sought inputs from officials about the number of applications/ petitions/ grievances received during the last ‘Janata Darshan,’ how many of them were addressed, in what way they were addressed and the legal hurdles in case of non-addressal of grievances.

Asking the officials to make Mysuru the number one district in the State in terms of development and redressal of issues, he stressed on the need to send a message to the people that ‘Janata Darshan’ will help in addressing their problems.

Highlighting the benefits of e-Pauti Khata, Dr. Mahadevappa said that an estimated 2.58 lakh property owners in the district will benefit from this initiative.

He directed the officials to take forward developmental projects along with Dasara works.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju said that 113 applications were received during the last ‘Janata Darshan’ and most of them were appropriately addressed.

Ramesh, a city resident, highlighted the poor condition of many roads and said that the Hotel Royal Inn junction on KRS Road was dotted with potholes, which were posing a threat to motorists. He also wanted the authorities to install a traffic signal at Belavatta junction on Ring Road.

State Guarantee Implementation Authority Chairman H.M. Revanna, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda & Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan were present.

Yesterday’s ‘Janata Darshan’ was held after a gap of nearly two years, with the earlier one held on Sept. 25, 2023, which was also chaired by Dr. Mahadevappa.

