District Minister launches Gruha Jyothi scheme in Mysuru

August 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa launched Gruha Jyothi scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees announced by Congress Government, at Kalamandira in city this morning.

Of the total 9,77,857 domestic consumers in Mysuru district coming under Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, 7,80,428 (77.3 pc) consumers have enrolled for the benefit of free 200 units of power under the scheme, with the authorities confident of achieving cent percent enrolment by covering the remaining 1,98,429 consumers by Aug. 15. The highest of 89.57 percent consumers have enrolled in Saligrama taluk.

Minister for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Dr. C.N. Manjegowda, Marithibbegowda and A.H. Vishwanath and others were present.

CM launches at Kalaburagi

The free 200 units per month scheme was launched Statewide at N.V. Ground in Kalaburagi, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, Energy Minister K.J. George, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Medical Education Minister Dr. R. Sharanprakash Patil and Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan among several other dignitaries.

Zero electricity bills were also issued to the consumers to mark the launch of the scheme.