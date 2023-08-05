CPC Polytechnic students come up with urban mobility solution

August 5, 2023

FWD-E-TRIKE addresses challenges of traffic snarls, air pollution, limited-time parking spaces

Mysore/Mysuru: In a world where sustainable transportation is gaining increasing importance, the FWD-E-TRIKE project of students of CPC Polytechnic in city emerges as a beacon of hope for urban mobility.

Developed by a team of forward-thinking engineers, this ground-breaking electric trike is poised to revolutionise the way we commute in our cities while prioritising environmental consciousness.

The project is spearheaded by four talented members: B.R. Bharath, S. Chethan Kumar, Dharmesha and Mohammed Kaif Kounain, all students of Government CPC Polytechnic, specialising in the automobile branch.

The FWD-E-TRIKE (FWD stands for Front Wheel Drive) represents a bold step towards a greener future, effectively addressing the challenges of traffic congestion, air pollution, and limited-time parking spaces in urban areas. Its sleek design and electric motor offer a compact and efficient solution for navigating through crowded city landscapes.

The heart of the FWD-E-TRIKE is its advanced electric motor, which emits zero tailpipe emissions, making it an environmentally friendly choice. The project was successfully completed within a budget of Rs. 30,000, demonstrating its cost-effectiveness.

By opting for this electric trike, users not only help combat air pollution but also contribute to reducing carbon footprints, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change. This compact and nimble vehicle efficiently manoeuvres through congested city streets, providing a practical and eco-friendly means of transportation for urban dwellers.

One of the key highlights of the FWD-E-TRIKE project is its ingenious use of existing garage components, showcasing a cost-effective and practical approach to developing sustainable transportation options.

The re-purposed chassis not only reduces manufacturing costs but also minimises waste by giving new life to materials that would have otherwise been discarded. This approach aligns perfectly with the principles of the circular economy, reinforcing the project’s strong commitment to environmental consciousness.

The project is an example of innovation and sustainable engineering, offering a promising solution to the challenges posed by traditional urban commuting. With its eco-friendly design and emphasis on re-purposing materials, this electric trike paves the way towards a greener and more efficient future for urban mobility.