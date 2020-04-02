District Minister tells officials to take up home delivery of essential items

April 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the city coming to a standstill following the COVID-19 lockdown, District Minister V. Somanna has advised the officials to take up home delivery of essential items and articles of daily use to members of the public and also to ensure distribution of food to inmates of shelter homes.

Addressing a meeting of officials from various Departments at the ZP Hall here yesterday, Somanna sought inputs from officials regarding the measures taken including sanitisation, fumigation and fogging, to stop the outbreak of endemics, supply of drinking water, power supply and a host of other civic issues, even as the city continues to reel under soaring temperatures.

Pointing out that the Union Government has declared COVID-19 as a national crisis, Somanna instructed the officials to distribute ration to everyone, without taking into consideration their Ration Card status (APL or BPL).

Stressing on the need for the officials to work on a war-footing at this hour of crisis, he underlined the need for a perfect co-ordination between the staff of all Departments in order to ensure that all Government measures work out perfectly.

Mutton shops to open three days a week

Clarifying on the confusion regarding the sale of mutton in city during lockdown, Somanna said that mutton shops are allowed to open between 6 am and 5 pm for three days a week — Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Stating that mutton shops can sell mutton at Rs. 500 a kg, Somanna warned of shutting down of stalls that sell mutton at exorbitant prices. The Minister directed the officials to ensure that mutton stalls maintain hygiene in their vicinity and that generated wastes are disposed off in an appropriate manner.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda said that it was important for people to stay at home during the lockdown period.

He wanted the District Administration to undertake door delivery of food and other essential items to the people as such the measure will ensure that people stay indoors. He also asked the officials to take up sanitisation in all lanes and bylanes of the city and to ensure uninterrupted power and water supplies.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra appealed for setting up more ‘Santwana Kendras’ in his constituency, which now has only three of them. Pointing out that the relief camp at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry is overcrowded, he said that maintaining social distance has become problematic at this camp.

Referring to sale of mutton, Nagendra said that most mutton shops in city are witnessing a surge in the number of customers and as such it is important to ensure social distancing in front of all mutton stalls. He also urged for spraying of disinfectants in all MCC Wards.

MP Pratap Simha wanted the authorities to take up immediate cleaning of the big drain leading from MUDA office to Subbarayanakere grounds.

Noting that foul smell has been emanating from the drain, Simha expressed concern that the uncleaned drainage may become the cause for the outbreak of epidemics. Stating that the drain has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, he urged the authorities to take up immediate cleaning of the drainage.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde explained the precautionary and safety measures taken to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Mayor Tasneem, ZP President Parimala Shyam, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju were present.

