District Minister to inaugurate Flower Show at Mysore Palace this evening

December 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Countdown has begun for the opening of 10-day Flower Show organised as part of Magi Utsav (Winter Festival) at Palace premises this evening.

The Flower Show will be open till Dec. 31, between 5 pm and 9 pm.

Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the Flower Show at 4 pm. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa will preside . Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will be present.

Various floral artefacts made using lakhs of flowers of myriad hues are the main attractions, with a replica of Sringeri Temple being the novel creation of this year Flower Show.

The Siridhanya made portrait of green crusader Saalumarada Thimmakka, who passed away recently, model picture of erstwhile ruler of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Preamble of Indian Constitution, vegetable carvings, idols of Lord Sri Krishna and Radha on a swing, model of World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team and screening of visually challenged cricket players on digital screen are among other notable attractions.

The Palace will be illuminated for the occasion, from 7 pm to 9 pm up to Dec. 31, along with the staging of cultural programmes up to Dec. 25, from 5 pm to 9.30 pm.