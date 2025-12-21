Weight difference: FIR against bank gold appraiser

December 21, 2025

Row at Canara Bank, Hinkal branch

Mysore/Mysuru: Following difference in the weight of gold valuables pledged for loan at the Hinkal Branch of Canara Bank leading to frantic customers, including men and women thronging the Bank on Dec. 17 and taking the Bank staff to task, Vijayanagar Police have registered a FIR against the Bank appraiser.

The appraiser against whom the FIR is registered is Ashwin Achar. A bank appraiser assesses the value of assets (like real estate or gold) for banks to determine loan security, collateral worth, and risk, ensuring the asset’s value covers the loan amount. The appraiser is a skilled person who helps the Bank determine the purity, weight and market price of gold.

Ashwin Achar has been working as the appraiser at Canara Bank, Hinkal Branch, since 2014. Recently, Bank customers H.V. Kiran and Shwetha had expressed doubts over the weight of their gold ornaments which were pledged in the Bank. On Dec. 19, Bank customer Radha and another customer had complained to the Bank authorities that their gold ornaments weighed less by 3.573 grams.

Following a series of complaints, the Bank staff and Regional Manager Rajashekar, inspected the gold ornaments thoroughly and found that there were differences in the weight of gold ornaments. It appeared that Ashwin Kumar had cheated the customers who had pledged their gold with trust to avail loan.

Based on the complaint from Bank’s Regional Manager Rajashekar, Vijayanagar Police, who have registered a case are investigating.