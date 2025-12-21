Rs. 855.79 crore toll collected on Mysuru-Bengaluru NH-275

December 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275 has recorded a cumulative toll collection of Rs. 855.79 crore. The 119-km access-controlled Highway, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023. The stretch begins at Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru and traverses 55-km in Ramanagara district, 58-km in Mandya district and 5-km in Mysuru district.

The Highway has Toll Plazas at Kaniminike near Bidadi in Bengaluru South taluk, Seshagirihalli in Ramanagara taluk (near Bengaluru entry) in the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section and Gananguru in Srirangapatna taluk (Mysuru entry) of Mandya district in the Nidaghatta-Mysuru section.

Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, Rs. 282.14 crore was collected at the Kaniminike Toll Plaza, Rs. 248.42 crore at Seshagirihalli and Rs. 325.23 crore at the Gananguru Toll Plaza.

Accidents & fatalities

From 2023 to 2025, as many as 1,674 accidents were reported on the Highway, resulting in 215 deaths and leaving 311 persons seriously injured.

Of these, 865 accidents occurred on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch (Package 1), claiming 76 lives and causing serious injuries to 185 persons.

On the Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch (Package 2), 809 accidents were recorded, in which 139 people lost their lives, and 126 were seriously injured.

While accidents and fatalities have shown a year-on-year decline on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch, both the number of accidents and deaths have increased on the Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch.

Despite the reduction of the speed limit to 100 kmph and the installation of surveillance cameras at various locations to monitor speeding and impose fines, there has been no significant reduction in accidents.

MLC Madhu G. Madegowda said, greater emphasis was needed on traffic regulation and safety measures.

“Bengaluru-Mysuru Highways Pvt. Ltd. has initiated additional road safety measures under the HAM project. As part of this, a service road will be constructed near Thoobinakere in Mandya district, along with speed breakers and signboards to improve road safety,” he said.