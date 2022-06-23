District Minister visits Nagarahole, inspects Steel Rope Fences

June 23, 2022

Hunsur: Mysuru District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar yesterday visited Nagarahole Reserve Forest and inspected the Steel Wire Rope Fences which have been installed to prevent wild elephants from straying into human habitat from forests. This is a first of its kind initiative in the State, where Steel Wire Rope Fences has been installed at a National Park in the State.

The Steel Wire Rope Fences are installed at Veeranahosahalli Range in Nagarahole Reserve Forest as wild elephants used to cross over or pass under the rail barricades, Forest officials apprised the Minister besides stating that the Steel Wire Rope Fences would be very effective in preventing wild elephants from straying out of the forest.

Nagarahole Reserve Forest Director Mahesh explained to the Minister that there is a shortage of Rail Barricades and moreover they are expensive and hence for the first time in the State, Steel Wire Rope Fences are installed in Nagarahole.

Pointing out that 13 ft. tall and 1.5 tonne weighing concrete pillars, which go 5 ft. deep inside the earth are erected and steel wire ropes are passed inside the concrete pillars to form fences.

The Forest officials then got two tamed elephants and gave a demonstration to the Minister on how strong these Steel Wire Rope Fences and the concrete pillars are.

While one elephant tugged the steel wire rope to break it, the other elephant tried to push down the concrete pillar. Both the elephants were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Minister Somashekar said that installation of Steel Wire Rope Fences was a new experiment to keep wild animals inside the forest area besides stating that the fences are installed in Veeranahosahalli Range of Nagarahole Reserve Forest.