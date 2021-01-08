District ready for vaccination

January 8, 2021

Second vaccine dry run successful

Mysuru: The second round of vaccine dry run was held at eight different locations in Mysuru District including five sites in city, to check the preparedness of the District to handle COVID-19 vaccination.

The dry run was held at K.R.Hospital, District Hospital, JSS Hospital, Apollo BGS Hospital, Kumbarakoppal Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), all in Mysuru City; MCH Hospital in Nanjangud, CHC Muguru in T.Narasipur taluk and Kadakola PHC.

At Apollo BGS Hospital, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri inspected vaccine dry run preparedness and interacted with health workers.

Later, talking to reporters, she said all 162 healthcare facilities including Government Hospitals, Urban and Rural Primary Health Centres and 26 Private Hospitals are totally geared up to begin vaccination as soon as the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry shows the green signal. Besides, 26 Private Hospitals were also fully prepared to inoculate citizens.

As per guidelines, 100 persons will be vaccinated in each site and there are 70 sites in the district. Of the total 35,000 healthcare staff identified to receive the first dose, 18,000 belong to Private Hospitals. Even handlers of Bio-medical waste have been identified and they too will receive the first dose along with healthcare workers.

Complete in five days

The DC said with over 70 sites across the district, it is planned to complete vaccination of healthcare workers in rural areas in two days. The big Government and Private Hospitals like K.R.Hospital, JSS Hospital, District Hospital where there were more than 3,000 beneficiaries in each hospital, may require three to four days to complete inoculation. Since second dose should be taken after 28 days, the time table had to be followed strictly.

Meanwhile, vaccine dry run was going on smoothly in other locations. In K.R. Hospital, it was held under the supervision of Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute. Dr. Lakshmegowda, Resident Medical Officer, Dr M.S. Pramila, Dr. Rajesh, Dr.Virupaksha, Dr. Manjunath, Dr. Savitha and Dr. Basavaraj were present.

At Kumbarakoppal Urban PHC, Dr. S.R.Ramya, Senior Medical Officer, supervised dry run. She said a board displaying contact number of doctors has been put at observation room to enable the beneficiaries to contact them in case of side-effects.