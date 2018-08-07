DMK Chief Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi passes away
Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi died here today after prolonged illness, the city hospital where the leader was admitted, said.

The 94-year-old leader’s end came at 6.10 p.m.

“With deep anguish we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 pm.

Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond.

“We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide,” a press release by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said.

Kauvery Hospital Statement

The veteran of Dravidian politics was shifted to the hospital on July 28 from his Gopalapuram residence following a dip in his blood pressure and he was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.

August 7, 2018

