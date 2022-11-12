Do not close Manasagangothri campus for walkers

November 12, 2022

Sir,

This is with reference to the news item titled “Echo of ex-IB Officer’s murder: Public entry banned to Manasagangothri Campus” published in Star of Mysore dated Nov. 7.

From decades public are being allowed for morning and evening walk in the lush green campus although of late it is being concretised. One off such incident should not make authorities to completely close gates for the public.

The Mysore University, instead of taking action against their own security who allowed a car without registration number inside the campus, are hiding behind banning the public entry.

Just because suicide cases were reported from Kukkarahalli Lake do you ban public entry?

The University of Mysore authorities may insist on identification of the public by way of production of their Aadhaar or PAN. It is once again requested that the public may be allowed inside Gangothri campus for morning and evening walks.

– Dr. M.R. Jagannath, Gangothri Layout, 8.11.2022

