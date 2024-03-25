Do not speak negatively about Yaduveer: CM
Do not speak negatively about Yaduveer: CM

March 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Recognising the deep emotional connection between the erstwhile royal family and the people of Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed leaders and workers of the Congress party to refrain from criticising Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile royal family and the BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the CM asked the party members not to speak negatively about Yaduveer but rather focus their criticisms on the BJP as a whole.

He cautioned against using disrespectful language or making critical remarks about Yaduveer, emphasising that such actions could affect the Congress candidate in Mysuru and other Parliamentary  Constituencies.

“Publicise our guarantee schemes. Do not make remarks, personal or political, against Yaduveer. This will backfire and the BJP will be quick to latch on to the negative comments to the advantage of their candidate. Your criticism must be directed against the BJP, not Yaduveer. Don’t even mention Yaduveer’s name in your speeches,” CM   Siddaramaiah said.

Although the era of the Maharajas has long passed, the people of Mysuru continue to hold Yaduveer in high regard, often addressing him as ‘Maharaja.’

 Given the immense respect for the Mysore royal family, the CM stressed that no Congress leader should speak disparagingly of Yaduveer.

