Do not stop vehicles on Highway: Police
News

Do not stop vehicles on Highway: Police

September 17, 2024

‘Stop at places such as toll plazas, petrol bunks’

Mysuru: In most cases, culprits target bikers or motorists who stop by the roadside. On one occasion, robbers even chased vehicles, trying to intimidate their occupants. Additionally, there have been instances where robbers have targeted couples taking a break in their car on the Highway after a long drive.

Many regular travellers note that night patrolling on the Highway, when commuters are most vulnerable, is insufficient. “Authorities need to increase patrolling not just on the Highway, but also on the service road. Otherwise, such highway robberies will only escalate,” they said.

Police officers advise commuters to avoid stopping their vehicles anywhere on the Highway or service road, especially at night. “Commuters should only stop at petrol bunks on the service road or at restaurants, not in between,” an officer said. Despite the presence of signage on the Highway, motorists often ignore these warnings, he added.

Compounding the issue, streetlights have been installed only on elevated sections of the highway, leaving bypasses and other deserted areas poorly lit, where incidents are frequently reported.

