Doctor promoted as Flight Lieutenant

August 2, 2019

Madikeri: Dr. Inanda B. Kaveramma has been promoted as Flight Lieutenant in the Indian Air Force (IAF), probably becoming the only Kodava lady who is serving in the IAF as a doctor.

She had undergone the training as part of her internship in medical education and cleared the Short Service Commission exams while continuing her medical studies at Tadikal Subbaiah Medical and Dental Sciences in Shivamogga where she had secured a merit seat.

She later completed her medical training at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Now Kaveramma has been promoted as Flight Lieutenant. She completed her Military training MOBC (Medical Officers’ Basic Course) in Lucknow last July.

MOBC is a foundation course for Army doctors, in the course they are made to do basic drill to get their bearing correct and then taught basic fundamentals of the Army functioning, units, and how they would be required to perform their duties in peace and war.

At present, Kaveramma is serving the nation at Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan. She completed her primary education at Coorg Public School in Gonikoppal and went to Expert PU College in Mangaluru.

Kaveramma is the daughter of businessman and Star of Mysore correspondent Inanda Bopanna and Bharathi at Ponnampet in South Kodagu. She is the granddaughter of Inanda S. Cariappa and Janaki of Chikkamandur and businessman Manippanda Somaiah and Parvathi of Gonikoppal.

