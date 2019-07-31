Doctors protest NMC Bill

July 31, 2019

Mysuru: The 24-hour nation-wide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) today to protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, had no effect in the city.

Although OPD service in most of private hospitals and nursing homes closed for the day, emergency medical services and in-patient care went on as usual.

OPD services in Government hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres remained as usual.

The IMA had called for a nation-wide stir against the passage of NMC Bill, from 6 am today till 6 am tomorrow (Thursday).

The Mysuru Chapter of IMA in association with Mysuru District Branch of Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) presented a memorandum to ADC B.R. Poornima strongly condemning the NMC Bill, which seeks to replace the Medical Council of India.

The memorandum said that the Government was legalising quackery, endangering the common man’s health, besides disregarding the eligibility and rigorous training required to practice modern allopathy medicine.

The delegation was led by IAP Mysuru President Dr. N.S. Rajeshwari, Secretary Dr. H.C. Krishna Kumar, Dr. S.N. Prashanth, Dr. S.N. Mothi, Dr. U.G. Shenoy, Dr. S.L. Ravish and others.

