Dr. C.N. Manjunath displays his humane side again

August 11, 2021

Rotablation Angioplasty Surgery introduced in Jayadeva Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, is a well-known name in the field of health.

His simplicity, concern for the poor, knowledge in Cardiology, discipline and his eagerness to cure ailing patients has made him a living legend. His humane approach was on full display yesterday at Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru on KRS Road where he performed a surgery on a patient who was in a critical condition.

Dr. Manjunath had come to Mysuru for a book launch and later visited Jayadeva Hospital where Rotablation Angioplasty was launched for the first time in a Government Hospital.

Rotablation is a challenging intervention used in patients with hardened arteries. It is a drilling technique done with the help of a special diamond-tip burr, which rotates at a speed of 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 rotations per minute.

Notably, Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital has this facility now and Dr. Manjunath inaugurated it and also visited wards of the Hospital to enquire about the health of the patients. During his rounds, Dr. Manjunath learnt about the patient who required urgent surgery.

Without having second thoughts, Dr. Manjunath donned the surgical gear and operated on the patient along with a team of doctors. Despite his achievements and his social status, Dr. Manjunath continues to be humble and polite and moreover helps people in need. Yesterday’s surgical procedure was a demonstration of his concern for the health of the people.

Speaking to SOM, Jayadeva Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda said, “The new Rotablation machine was purchased at a cost of around Rs. 25 lakh and the Rotablation Angioplasty surgery costs Rs. 50,000. The surgery is conducted on a patient who suffers from heart-related disease.”

“Already Rotablation Angioplasty surgery was conducted on four patients including a 60-year-old lady patient as part of inauguration. This is the first time that a Government Hospital is providing the facility of Rotablation Angioplasty surgery and the cost of surgery is affordable for the patients,” he added.