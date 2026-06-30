Dr. K. Mohan is new DHO of Mysuru District  
News

Dr. K. Mohan is new DHO of Mysuru District  

June 30, 2026
  • Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy posted as Dy. Director at Office of Joint Director of Health, Mysuru  
  • Dr. Chidambara is Mysuru District Surgeon  

Mysuru: The State Government on Monday effected transfer of Health Department officials, in which more than 65 officials of the Department, including 10 District Health Officers (DHOs), 6 District Surgeons, 10 Deputy Directors, 5 Principals of Training Centres at different places, 26 District Programme Officers, 7 Taluk Health Officers and a Medical Superintendent. 

Dr. K. Mohan, who was serving as Mandya DHO, has been posted as the new DHO of Mysuru district in place of Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, who has been transferred to the post of Deputy Director at the Office of Joint Director of Health Services, Mysuru Division, at Mysuru. Dr. Kumaraswamy had served as Mysuru DHO since July 2023.  

In other transfers, Dr. G.C. Bettaswamy, who was serving as Family Welfare Officer at Mandya, has been posted as the new DHO of Mandya in place of Dr. K. Mohan, who has been transferred as Mysuru DHO.  

Dr. S. Chidambara, who was serving as Chamarajanagar DHO, has been transferred as District Surgeon at District Hospital in Mysuru.  

Dr. B.L. Srinivas, who was serving as Kodagu District Surveillance Officer, has been transferred to Mysuru. Dr. V. Santosh, who was serving as a Psychiatrist at Mysuru Central Prison, has been posted as the new Mysuru Taluk Health Officer.  

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