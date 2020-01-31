Dr. M.R. Ravi appointed Chamarajanagar DC

January 31, 2020

Chamarajanagar: The State Government has appointed Dr. M.R. Ravi as the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar. He took charge last evening from earlier DC B.B. Cauvery who has now been posted as Director, Urban Development Directorate, Bengaluru.

Ravi hails from Mamballi village in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district and has an opportunity to serve as the DC of his home district.

He had previously served as a lecturer, Education Officer and entered the KAS. He was later promoted to IAS.

As the Zilla Panchayat CEO in Dakshina Kannada, this pro-people officer relentlessly pursued the project of building mini check dams ‘Kindi Anekattu’ in various parts of the district.

“Chamarajanagar is not new to me and I have served here under various capacities. I am familiar with the problems plaguing the district and development will be my priority and want to showcase the development works,” he told Star of Mysore.

Ravi has served as the Directorate of Collegiate Education and also as Chief Manager of KSTDC before being posted in Dakshina Kannada.

During his tenure as Commissioner, Department of Textiles and Handlooms, Ravi ensured every district had a Sanitary napkin manufacturing unit, thereby promoting women hygiene and welfare.

Literature has always been close to his heart. One of his articles has found its way into the text book for first year BBA students of Mangalore University. The article “ellaru doctor, engineer aadre bere vruthigala paadenu” was part of his book “Namma Uddhara Nammindale’ published in 2016.

So far Ravi has penned nearly 10 books including one in English. He has also authored a book on Ambedkar and an anthology of poems ‘Prema Laali’. He is also penning another work named “Bahupayogi Kindi Anekattugalu” highlighting the importance of dams.

A recipient of several awards, writing is a hobby and a passion for Ravi who is serving the society both as an officer and a writer.

