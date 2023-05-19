Dr. Parameshwara does a U-Turn

May 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Dalit leader and former KPCC President Dr. G. Parameshwara, who had yesterday placed his demand for the Deputy CM’s post did a U-Turn this morning. The 71-year-old was the Dy.CM in the Congress-JD(S) coalition Government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Yesterday, he noted that 37 Dalit MLAs have been elected. “We are disciplined soldiers of the party. We are hopeful that party High Command will provide justice to Dalits in Cabinet formation. If Dalits are ignored then the party will have to face repercussions,” he had said.

However, after meeting Shivakumar at his Bengaluru residence this morning, a mellowed-down Dr. Parameshwara said, “This is the time when we all have to work together. This is the time when we should forget our individual aspirations. This is the time when we should fulfil the promises made to people…”

Sources said that Shivakumar told Parameshwara that the party must put up a united front and open statements about the Cabinet formation, especially by senior leaders, will only hurt the interests of the party.

Meanwhile, another Ministerial aspirant M.B. Patil said, “Whoever voted — the Lingayats, Dalits, Vokkaligas, STs, Muslims — all these people have to be given their due share. I am confident our party will do the same. They will give due respect to all and the power will be shared with all communities.”