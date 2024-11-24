Dr. R. Visweswaran to Chair 29th JSS Music Conference

November 24, 2024

Mysuru: Renowned Musicologist and Veena Maestro Dr. R. Visweswaran has been selected to chair the five-day 29th JSS Sangeetha Sammelana (Music Conference) organised by JSS Sangeetha Sabha Trust from Dec. 2 to 6 at Navajyothi auditorium of JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram.

Dr. Visweswaran was born to B. Ramaiah and Varalakshmi couple at Mysuru in 1931 and learnt Karnatak Classical Vocal Music besides learning Gotuvadya, Veena etc. He has performed in over a thousand musical concerts across the globe spanning 75 years.

He had earlier served as the Head of the Department of Music at Fine Arts College, University of Mysore and also chaired several musical events across the country.

He has bagged many awards and prizes including ‘Kannada Ratna’ presented at ‘Navika,’ the World Kannada Conference held at USA a few years ago, T. Chowdiah Award, State Sangeetha Vidwan Award, Sangeetha Chudamani Award given by Srikrishna Ganasabha, Chennai, Sangeetha Vidyanidhi Award given by Andhra Music Academy, Sangeetha Sarvabhouma Award given by Sosale Mutt, Naadashri Award given by Bengaluru’s Gayana Samaja among others.

Dr. Visweswaran is also credited with being the first ‘Doctor of Music’ Hon. Doctorate awardee of the city-based KSGH Music and Performing Arts University. This apart, he has won the Kendra Sangeeth Natak Academy Award for the year 2024.

Dr. Visweswaran will be honoured with the prestigious ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ Award at the valedictory of JSS Music Conference in city on Dec. 6, according to a press release from JSS Sangeetha Sabha Trust.