February 20, 2022

Dr. Malathi is Mysuru Circle Conservator of Forests

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, who was earlier serving as the Conservator of Forests (CF), Headquarters, Bengaluru and transferred as CF and Director of Bandipur National Park, took charge as the new CF from In-Charge Director Dr. V. Karikalan yesterday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramesh’s wife Dr. Malathi Priya, who was serving as the CF (Vigilance) in Bengaluru, has been transferred as Mysuru Circle CF.