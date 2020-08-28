Dr. Sri Rajendra Swamiji’s 105th Jayanti event to be live streamed tomorrow

August 28, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate online

Mysore/Mysuru: Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt’s 23rd Peethadhipati Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji’s 105th Jayanti Mahotsava will be celebrated in a simple manner on Aug. 29.

Due to COVID-19, a digital event will be held on the occasion and live streamed on YouTube (https://Youtube.com/c/JSSMahavidyapeethaonline), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JSSMVP) and http://jssonline.org which will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh online from New Delhi at 10.30 am tomorrow.

Announcing this at a press meet at JSS College auditorium on Ooty Road in city on Wednesday, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath said that Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will preside over the event.

Event details are as follows:

9.30 am: Puja and floral tributes will be offered to Sri Swamiji’s bust at Suttur Mutt; 9.15 am: Devotional songs by JSS Finearts Troupe; 10.30 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will release the animation videos. Leader of the Opposition and former CM Siddharamaiah will release books. Dy.CM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan will release special edition of ‘Prasada.’ Retd. VC of Karnataka Sanskrit University Dr. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh will offer ‘Guru Namana’ and speak about the books. MPs, MLAs and other dignitaries will take part; 12.30 pm: Screening of drama ‘Divyachethana’ and dance feature ‘Kayaka Tapasvi.’

4 pm: Interaction on ‘COVID-19: Challenges and confidence building’ – Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Dr. Manoj Sinha will inaugurate. Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade, Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty and actor Darshan Thoogudeepa will take part. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) Pro-Chancellor and Pharmacy Council of India President Dr. B. Suresh will be the moderator.

6 pm: Screening of animation movie ‘Suttur Srimutt – Guru Parampare’ and Quiz; 7 pm: Screening of animation movie ‘The Heritage of Suttur Mutt’ and Quiz. Those willing to take part in the quiz may register their names at www.jssonline.org or www.rajendraswamiji.in or call Mob: 93418-16701. Cash prizes of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 4,000, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000 will be awarded respectively to first five winners. Both the above said animation movies are directed by Abdul Kareem and troupe, Shunyaka Solutions (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru.

Books to be released on the occasion are ‘Kayaka Tapasvi Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamigaru,’ a Tamil translation by K. Venkateshwara Rao (originally written by Dr. H. Thipperudraswamy), ‘Bhakti Bhandari Basaveshwararin Vasanangal,’ a reprint of Tamil translation by Dr. M.V. Jambhunathan and ‘Neetisamrajyashataka’ (originally written by Shivaiah Shastry and edited by Prof. S. Nanjundaiah).

The occasion will also see distribution of ‘Pratibha Puraskar’ to highest scorers in SSLC and PUC exams, scholarship sponsored by Alumni Association of JSS Prasadanilaya, Mysuru and prizes to best annual school or college magazine of JSS institutions and winner of ‘Prasada’ quarterly essay contest.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Director-College Education Division Prof. Morabada Mallikarjunaswamy, Shunyaka Solutions Managing Director Abdul Kareem and Dr. Prashanth were present during the press meet.