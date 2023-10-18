Dr. V.K. Aatre urges graduates to tackle ecological challenges

October 18, 2023

Lauds Mysore University for being among top 20 Varsities in scientific, research activities

Mysore/Mysuru: During the 103rd Annual Convocation of the University of Mysore this morning, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vasudev K. Aatre, former Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), highlighted the University’s recent recognition as one of the top 20 institutions for scientific and research activities.

In his Convocation address, the noted scientist emphasised the challenges and opportunities presented to graduating students in safeguarding the Earth’s ecology and environment.

Dr. Aatre, an alumnus of the University of Mysore, who received an Honorary Doctorate from the UoM in March 2022, noted that the next few decades would be critical for new graduates. He reflected on the historical harmony between humans and nature, where observation, learning, and respect for the environment prevailed.

However, in recent times, this harmony has been disrupted, leading to what is now termed the ‘Age of Man,’ characterised by human activities significantly impacting the Earth’s geology, ecosystems, and biosphere.

As science and technology advanced, humanity’s insatiable and unsustainable consumption of finite Earth resources caused a deviation from this harmony, marking the Anthropocene epoch. Dr. Aatre stressed that the dramatic and lasting impacts of human-centric developments and activities, driven by incredible achievements in science and technology, are undeniable.

Addressing the issues of global warming and climate change, Dr. Aatre pointed out the unprecedented sea-level changes, natural disasters, and stratospheric aerosol loading. He highlighted the fourfold increase in the world’s population during the 20th century and the projected 10 billion people by the middle of the current century, which will place enormous stress on resources and the environment. He expressed optimism that with the knowledge and tools available today, many of these challenges could be overcome.

Dr. Aatre also voiced concerns about the looming global water crisis, underlining that water scarcity is among the most immediate and severe challenges. Nearly 3 billion people may face water shortages, with the World Bank warning of potential economic hindrances and the UN cautioning against conflicts over water resources.

He stressed the importance of water conservation, waste prevention, pollution reduction, desalination, and moisture extraction from arid regions. In conclusion, Dr. Aatre congratulated all the graduates and wished them success in the years ahead.