UoM final degree students get another chance to write exam

December 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a big relief to over a hundred final year degree students who could not attend the degree exam due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the University of Mysore (UoM) has given them one more opportunity to write the exams.

UoM Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Mahadevan told Star of Mysore that as several students could not appear for the final year exam conducted as per the UGC direction a couple of months ago, the University is giving them another chance to write the exams.

Pointing out that the Varsity has received 113 exam applications for different courses, he said that the schedule for special exam has been declared.

Following the conclusion of exams, evaluation of answer scripts will be completed in 3-4 days and the results will be announced soon after so that the passed students can apply for PG courses or jobs, he added.