City celebrates Kanaka Jayanthi

December 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Today is Kanaka Jayanthi, the celebration of birth anniversary of saint poet and 15th century social reformer Kanakadasa. The saint poet is from Kuruba community but is revered by people of all castes and creeds in the State. His poems are called Keerthanas.

As part of the Jayanthi celebrations, various events were held in city where the saint poet’s contribution to the society was recalled. The main event was organised by the Mysuru District Administration and Kanakadasa Jayanthi Mahotsava Samiti at Maneyangala in Kalamandira.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations were restricted to offering floral tributes to the statue of Kanakadasa which was brought to the venue for the celebrations. There was no stage programme and speeches by dignitaries.

However, MLAs L. Nagendra and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah spoke to reporters outside the venue. Dr. Yathindra said that poet Kanakadasa had rendered great service for the uplift of socially downtrodden sections during 16th century.

Dr. Yathindra said the poet’s literary works — ‘Haribhaktha Sara’, ‘Nala Charita’, ‘Mohana Tarangini’ and ‘Ramadanya Charita’ — advocated equality and justice for socially downtrodden sections.

MLA Nagendra said Kanakadasa should not be restricted to any particular caste or creed as he gave the message of secularism five centuries ago. Those messages are relevant till date.

DC Rohini Sindhuri, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, ZP CEO D. Bharathi, Bank Puttaswamy and K. Marigowda of Kanakadasa Jayanthi Mahotsava Samiti were present.

Lecture on Kanakadasa

At an event organised at the BJP Office, Rajyotsava Awardee and ‘Sadhvi’ Editor C. Maheshwaran gave a lecture on the saint poet. He said, Kanakadasa is a world saint and he must not be restricted to a community and a region. His teachings on social justice are relevant even now and he had predicted the happenings of present society way back in 15th Century.

Stating that Kanakadasa fought to get the society rid of superstition and castes, Maheshwaran said his principles and messages are good for the present day too. Kanakadasa could be counted among the best Dasa poets. He also stands on par with Basavanna as he fought against the caste system.

He said Kanakadasa strictly believed in respect to one’s profession to lead a successful life. The saint’s life and his works are a model to all, he said. He said the principles and preaching of Kanakadasa need to be emulated by everyone. His works are a blend of spirituality, moral principles and values. The poet opposed apartheid and the differences among upper and lower classes.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, City BJP President Srivatsa, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, BJP Backward Class and Minority Rural President Parashuramaiah and City President Jogi Manju were present.

Kanakashree Awards

Kanakashree Awards were presented to three achievers at an event organised by University of Mysore Employees Union at Maharaja’s College. The awardees are former Mayor Purushotham (social service), Mariswamy (teaching) and Devarajegowda (administration).

University Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa said through selective reading of the works of Kanakadasa, literary critics influenced by reactionary ideologies have tried to confine his poetic personality to devotion and spiritualism. Kanakadasa wrote about a range of themes and was a staunch opponent of social discrimination.

“Being a low-caste shepherd and having suffered a lot, Kanakadasa had an inborn urge to help the lower strata of society. Unlike other children of his age, he was well-educated, had a sharp eye and a mind that analysed social developments. His poems deal with every aspect of life and expose the futility of external rituals. They stress the need for cultivation of moral values in life,” Shivappa said.