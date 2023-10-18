They shine bright with multiple gold medals

October 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: At the 103rd convocation of University of Mysore, a total of 32,240 students received their degrees, with 20,189 being women and 12,051 men. Among these graduates, 539 candidates were awarded Ph.D. degrees in various subjects, with 248 being female candidates and 291 male candidates.

Furthermore, 26,074 candidates earned bachelor’s degrees, with 16,142 of them being women. An additional 5,627 students were honoured with master’s degrees. The academic excellence of 249 candidates was acknowledged with 420 medals and 275 prizes, and among these awardees, 180 were female candidates.

Shrividya, who received 15 gold medals and 4 cash prizes in M.A (Kannada), attributed her academic success to her husband’s unwavering support. She mentioned that after facing the loss of her parents at a young age, she pursued higher education after her marriage, with her husband, a Government school teacher in Periyapatna, standing by her side.

She expressed her aspiration to pursue a Ph.D. degree and shared that she currently works as a teacher in Hunsur, awaiting a posting at a Government-run Karnataka Public School.

Jyothi Raja Shekara Hullolli, who earned 10 gold medals and 2 cash prizes in M.A. (Sanskrit), revealed her desire to pursue a Ph.D. degree at UoM. She currently works as a teacher at Cauvery Gurukula in Srirangapatna and hails from Belagavi district.

Sneha Abraham, recipient of 16 Gold Medals and 2 cash Prizes in M.Sc (Chemistry), expressed her delight at receiving numerous accolades. Originally from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, she aspires to continue her academic journey with a doctoral degree.

Thanisha Changappa, a native of Kodagu and daughter of Ex-serviceman Chemira Ramesh Changappa, who runs a borewell service in the city, clinched 16 gold medals in M.Tech (urban and regional planning). She currently serves as an Assistant Professor in Gujarat and has expressed her ambition to pursue a doctoral degree in the future.

Golden Girls…

FROM LEFT: Thanisha Changappa (16 gold medals in M.Tech), Sneha Abraham (16 gold medals and 2 cash prizes in M.Sc Chemistry), Shrividya (15 gold medals and 4 cash prizes in MA Kannada) and Jyothi Raja Shekhara Hulloli (10 gold medals and 2 cash prizes in MA Sanskrit) proudly displaying their gold medals after receiving them at the 103rd Annual Convocation of University of Mysore at Crawford Hall in city this morning.