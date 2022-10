October 16, 2022

Mysuru, Oct. 16- Dr. Vishnu Hebbar (76), a retired Professor, Department of Statistics, University of Mysore and a resident of T.K. Layout here, passed away following brief illness at his residence yesterday. He had also served as the President of Chitpavana Brahmin Association of city.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning, according to family sources.