Provide land for Kidwai Centre in city limits, NOT outskirts

October 16, 2022

Sir,

It is heartening to know that a branch of Kidwai Cancer Research and Palliative Care Centre is being opened in Mysuru.

According to the report in Star of Mysore dated Oct. 14, the land allotted is in Yelwal, which is at present in the outskirts of Mysuru city.

The present Palliative Care is functioning in a small way inside PKTB Sanatorium campus on KRS Road. This campus is sufficiently vast and is inside the city limits, close to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, also on KRS Road.

In my opinion, the Kidwai Centre can be accommodated comfortably in this compound.

This will help relatives reach the inpatients without much difficulty, travel time and cost. It will also help logistics.

I request the Mysuru DC to recce the PKTB Sanatorium campus along with political stakeholders in this respect and reconsider allotment of land to the Kidwai Centre in city limits only and not on the outskirts as it will inconvenience the patients and their attendants.

—Charles Davison

Vijayanagar

14.10.2022