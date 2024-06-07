Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and C.T. Ravi among 11 elected to Legislative Council
News

Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and C.T. Ravi among 11 elected to Legislative Council

June 7, 2024

Bengaluru: A total of 11 candidates were elected unopposed to the Legislative Council from the State Assembly in the Biennial election held on Thursday.

Of the 11, seven were from the Congress, 3 from the BJP and 1 from the JD(S).

Those elected were Minister  N.S. Boseraju, Ivan D’Souza, K. Govindaraj, Jagadev Guttedar, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son  of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, A. Vasanth Kumar and Bilkis Banu, all from Congress, C.T. Ravi, N. Ravikumar and M.G. Muley (Marutirao G. Muley) of the BJP and T.N. Javarayigowda of the JD(S).

Twelve candidates had filed their nomination papers for the 11 seats, with the deadline ending on June 3. But the candidature of Asif Pasha of the Congress was rejected on the grounds that there were no proposers for his candidature, which left only 11 candidates in the fray.

As there were only 11 candidates for the 11 seats, in accordance with the numerical strength of the three parties — Congress, BJP and JD-S — in the current State Assembly and all the candidates were declared elected unopposed yesterday, according to Returning Officer M.K. Vishalakshi.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching