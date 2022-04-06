Driver killed, two others injured as borewell rig topples near Bogadi Ring Road

April 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The driver of a borewell rig was killed on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries, when the borewell rig in which they were proceeding toppled near Bogadi Ring Road at about 9.30 am today.

While the deceased driver has been identified as Shanmugam (35), a resident of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, the seriously injured are 20-year-old Somu and 35-year-old Muthuvelu. They have been admitted to a hospital in city.

According to sources, the speeding borewell rig, which was coming from Hinkal side, toppled after the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve, opposite a petrol bunk near Bogadi junction. Due to the speed, the rig slid on the road for a distance and stopped after resting against a few neem trees on the median. But for the trees, the rig would have collided with a few motorists, which would have been fatal for the motorists.

Driver Shanmugam, who came to know that the rig would topple, tried to jump out of the rig, but the rig fell on him in the process, crushing him to death. It is learnt that the rig belongs to Sri Sai Rig Service.

K.R. Traffic Inspector Manjunath, Sub-Inspector Pooja and staff, rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the body of Shanmugam to MMC&RI mortuary besides registering a case.

Cranes were summoned to the spot and the rig was cleared from the road.