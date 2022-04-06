Udupi Police arrest ATM skimmers
News

Udupi Police arrest ATM skimmers

April 6, 2022

Accused brought to Mysuru for spot mahazar

Mysore/Mysuru: Three persons, who used to install skimmer equipment in ATMs and siphon off customers’ money have been arrested by Udupi Police. The accused were brought to Mysuru yesterday by the Police, who conducted spot mahazar.

The Cyber Crime Police of Udupi, who brought the three accused to city, took them to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMBL) on Narayana Shastry Road and another Bank, where they conducted spot mahazar.

An Udupi-based man, who had come to city on Mar. 21, had withdrawn cash from the ATM next to TMBL on Narayana Shastry Road.  When the man left Mysuru and reached Udupi, he received a message of cash being withdrawn from his account and immediately lodged a complaint with Udupi Police.

The Police, who registered a case, arrested three persons in this regard at Kasargod and interrogated them. All the three accused were later brought to Mysuru and spot mahazar was conducted by the Udupi Police. It is learnt that the accused, who used to manufacture the skimmer equipment at Kasargod and Mangaluru, used to install the equipment at ATMs in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Madikeri, Udupi, Mangaluru and other districts of the State and used to collect every information including the Debit card PIN of customers, who had withdrawn cash from ATMs where these skimmer equipment were installed by sitting in Kasargod, clone the debit cards and siphon off money from various bank accounts.

“We have never seen such a scam in our Bank or ATMs. This is the first time such an incident has taken place. We have provided all information to the Udupi Police and we are co-operating with them,” said Shivu, Manager, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

READ ALSO  ATM catches fire at Nanjangud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching