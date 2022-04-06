PM Modi invited to Mysuru for Yoga Day celebrations
News

PM Modi invited to Mysuru for Yoga Day celebrations

April 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office yesterday and invited him to inaugurate the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21 this year. He was accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who facilitated the meeting.

In a press release, the MP has stated that he had highlighted the importance of Mysuru in spreading yoga far and wide.

“Famed for being the birthplace of Ashtanga Yoga, Mysuru is the perfect location to learn and practise this fairly dynamic form of yoga. Mysuru has a rich history of contributing to the preservation, development and promotion of yoga practices through the teachings of great personalities like Pattabhi Jois and others. Nowadays, tens of thousands of people across the globe are benefiting from the practice of yoga which is blossoming and growing more vibrant every day,” the MP said in his request letter to the PM.

“Mysuru is a hub of learning, practising, and teaching yoga. Several renowned yogic scholars and gurus have established bases here and nurtured the art to reach global levels. Ever since the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2015, Mysuru has been observing this day in a befitting manner, by mobilising tens of thousands of people from all walks of life to demonstrate social responsibility towards making a difference in the local community by creating a culture of wellness,” Simha said.

“Mysuru created a world record in 2017 through the participation of over 55,506 people. The Mysuru District Administration, Nehru Yuva Kendra (Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India), Yoga networking organisations, NGOs, educational institutions and other inter-connected departments collaborated in this programme,” he said inviting the Prime Minister.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching