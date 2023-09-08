Drought: State to take all-party delegation to Centre
Drought: State to take all-party delegation to Centre

September 8, 2023

Bengaluru: With the State staring at drought with monsoon rains playing truant, the State Cabinet has decided to take an all-party delegation to the Centre for seeking modification of guidelines for declaration of drought affected areas.

Speaking to presspersons after the Cabinet meeting here yesterday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K.Patil said that the Government will announce the list of drought affected taluks of the State during the next Cabinet meeting.

Pointing out that a second crop survey is being carried out, he said that the drought declaration would be made only after getting this report.

The other major Cabinet decisions taken include purchase of 1,245 new buses at a cost of Rs. 500 crore due to rise in the number of commuters following the implementation of ‘Shakti’ scheme (free travel  for all women within the State in State transport buses), extension of time limit for distribution of ‘Shakti’ Smart cards by further 6 months, appointment of two members to KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) in accordance with the High Court and Supreme Court directions  and constitution of the State’s Fifth Finance Commission and Upgradation of Tertiary                                                                 Cancer Care Centre in Mandya Medical College and Research Institute premises at a cost of Rs.17.40 crore. 

