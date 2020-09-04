Drug scandal in Kannada film industry: CCB detains Ragini Dwivedi after searching her house

September 4, 2020

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug scandal in Kannada film industry, detained actress Ragini Dwivedi after carrying out searches at her residence this morning around 6 am, Police said.

The CCB sleuths, armed with search warrant from the Court, went to Ragini’s residence at Judicial Layout, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with a Woman Police Inspector and raided the home. Ragini was at home during the raid.

Ragini’s friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by Police yesterday on charges of drug supply. There was allegation that drug racket is rampant in Kannada Film industry and also many influential people were involved in it.

The CCB had served a notice to the actress on Wednesday, asking her to depose before them on Thursday, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday. The Police directed her to appear before them today. CCB sources said the actress appeared before the sleuths at 10 am.

According to sources, Ravi Shankar is an official in the State Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Jayanagar in the city’s upscale suburb. “Ravi Shankar is learnt to have attended rave parties with Ragini where drugs like marijuana (ganja), cocaine and hashish were used,” said a source.

City Police have began a crack down since Monday after noted Kannada film producer Inderjit Lankesh alleged that about a dozen Sandalwood actors were into drugs and there was a nexus between them and drug mafias.

Ragini, who is the first Kannada film actor to be summoned by the CCB after Indrajit Lankesh on Aug. 29, alleged that actors and musicians were involved in consuming banned drugs during shooting sessions and at rave parties organised by various stakeholders.