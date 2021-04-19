Drugs Control Officer warns against blackmarketing of Remdesivir
April 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Mangaluru Region Deputy Drug Controller Nazeer Ahmed has warned of stern action against blackmarketing of  ‘Remdesivir’ vaccine, which is a crucial medicine for treatment of COVID-19.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nazeer Ahmed said that severe action against those who create artificial shortage of ‘Remdesivir’ vaccine by stocking for huge profits. Pointing out that he has been appointed as Surveillance officer for Mysuru-Mangaluru region following large scale complaints of shortage of the vaccine drug, he said that all measures have been taken to ensure that the vaccine is readily available at all COVID-19 Hospitals in the region.

Stating that the staff of all Government listed COVID-19 hospitals should send ‘Remdesivir’ stock statistics every day to the Drug Controller’s office, he maintained that efforts are being made to see that no hospital runs out of the vaccine stock.

