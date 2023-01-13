DSS wants Govt’s dismissal, Prez rule
News

DSS wants Govt’s dismissal, Prez rule

January 13, 2023

Mysuru: Demanding the dismissal of State BJP Government and imposition of President’s rule in  the State for the failure to arrest Santro Ravi, Dalitha Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) workers staged a protest near Deputy Commissioner’s office in city yesterday.

The protestors alleged that it has been 12 days since a case of sexual assault, forceful marriage and  caste abuse was registered against Santro Ravi at Vijayanagar Police Station, on the complaint of a dalit woman, but the Police have not arrested him yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching