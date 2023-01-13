DSS wants Govt’s dismissal, Prez rule

January 13, 2023

Mysuru: Demanding the dismissal of State BJP Government and imposition of President’s rule in the State for the failure to arrest Santro Ravi, Dalitha Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) workers staged a protest near Deputy Commissioner’s office in city yesterday.

The protestors alleged that it has been 12 days since a case of sexual assault, forceful marriage and caste abuse was registered against Santro Ravi at Vijayanagar Police Station, on the complaint of a dalit woman, but the Police have not arrested him yet.