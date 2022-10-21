Duty-bound fallen Police heroes remembered

October 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Police Department had organised Police Commemoration Day or the Police Martyrs Day at Police Martyrs Park near the Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) this morning to pay tributes to those Police personnel who died on duty.

Observed on Oct. 21 every year, the Police Commemoration Day remembers the sacrifices of Policemen who died while discharging their duties. It is a nationwide observation as on this date in 1959, a Central Reserve Police Force patrol at the Indo-Tibetan border in Ladakh was ambushed by Chinese forces, as part of the Sino-Indian border dispute.

The programme was jointly organised by the Office of the IGP (Southern Range), the City Police Commissionerate, District Police, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Karnataka State Reserve Police and Karnataka (KSRP) and Mounted Police Units.

Mysuru Circle Conservator of Forests Dr. M. Malathi Priya was the chief guest. She placed a wreath on the memorial as a mark of respect to the Policemen who sacrificed their lives. She highlighted the services of Police in maintaining law and order, prevention and detection of crime, protecting natural and forest wealth, ensuring safety and security of citizens and at the same time guarding borders.

Later, Volley Firing was done followed by the observation of two-minute silence. SP R. Chethan read out the names of 284 Police personnel who have died while on duty across the nation.

IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Anupam Agarwal, KPA Deputy Director Divya Sara Thomas, DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti, SP (Intelligence) M. Muthuraj, Police Training School Principal Dr. H.T. Shekar, SP Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) B.T. Kavitha, Lokayukta SP V.J. Sajith, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, DCP City Armed Reserve Shivaraj, Mounted Police Commandant Nagaraju and others were present.