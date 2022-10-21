Landslide atop Chamundi Hill again

October 21, 2022

Heavy rains create waterfalls, rivulets

Mysore/Mysuru: Heavy rains since a couple of days has resulted in a portion of the Nandi Statue Road atop Chamundi Hill to collapse again last night. This time the road has collapsed near the View Point.

Also, heavy rains have created small waterfalls and rivulets. People visiting the Hill today were seen playing at the waterfalls and clicking photos.

PWD Engineer Raju, who is conducting a spot inspection said the landslip was expected as the road had developed cracks. Restoration works would be taken up after submitting an estimate once the rains stop.

PWD officials are inspecting the damages caused by heavy rains atop Chamundi Hill and a report in this regard would be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner by today evening.

Traffic banned

Meanwhile, the road leading to Nandi Statue from View Point has already been banned for traffic ever since the landslips occurred last year, with Siddarthanagar Traffic Police installing barricades to prevent vehicular movements.

It may be recalled that the first landslide occurred on the night of Oct. 20, 2021 and subsequently, three more landslips occurred, with the last one being on Nov. 18, 2021. Now the fifth landslip has taken place on the night of Oct. 20, 2022, exactly after one year.

After the landslides atop the Hill, scientists from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) had submitted a report after studying the pattern of the landslides, soil and other factors. The scientists suggested ‘reinforced earth steepened slope structure wall’ technique to restore the damaged areas. The scientists had studied the landslide patterns and took samples from faults, joints and bedding surfaces, which are contact points between rock and soil and contribute to landslides.