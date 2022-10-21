Mysuru gets Wellness Centre for Central staff, pensioners

October 21, 2022

No.10, Block No.11, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Shakthinagar; 7.30 am to 2 pm; call 0821-2590080 for enquiries

Mysore/Mysuru: Here is some good news for thousands of Central Government employees and pensioners residing in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu.

The Union Government has opened a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Mysuru at No.10, Block No.11, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Siddhartha Layout, near Teresian College, Opposite Jyothi’s Healthcare, Shakthinagar. This is for the first time in Mysuru such a centre is being opened.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh L. Mandaviya virtually inaugurated the Wellness Centre on Oct. 19 in the presence of Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and MP Pratap Simha. The Centre will be open from 7.30 am to 2 pm and can be contacted on Ph: 0821-2590080.

The Wellness Centre that functions like a dispensary offers free treatment and would benefit Central Government employees and pensioners as they can now avail medical benefits locally instead of going to Bengaluru.

The cities covered by CGHS Wellness Centres have grown from 25 in 2014 to 75 now. This is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide easily accessible healthcare services closer to the communities, he said.

The Wellness Centre would cater to the medical needs of several thousands of beneficiaries and would mitigate their hardships as they will not be required to travel to faraway places now, he added.

It will provide outpatient services including medicines, referral for investigations as well as indoor treatment at Government and empanelled hospitals. Cashless facilities for treatment will be provided in empanelled hospitals, he said.

The CGHS was started in 1954 with the objective of providing comprehensive healthcare to Central Government employees and pensioners and their dependent family members. Currently more than 41 lakh beneficiaries in 75 cities are covered by this scheme, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya added.

MP Pratap Simha told Star of Mysore that the Wellness Centre will have a doctor, pharmacist, staff nurse and a clerk. Presently, a CGHS Wellness Centre is in Bengaluru and the Central Government employees had to travel all the way to Bengaluru to buy medicines. “Now they can conveniently come here to avail medical facilities,” he added.

‘Years of struggle paid off’

Former President of Central Government Pensioners Association (CGPA), Mysuru, Dr. T.S. Satyanarayana Rao said that finally, after years of struggle, the CGHS Wellness Centre has come up in Mysuru. “There are over 50,000 to 60,000 Central Govt. pensioners in Mysuru region and this Centre will go a long way in ensuring the health of those who are serving and have retired from services,” he said.

“When I was the CGPA President, I had taken a delegation to New Delhi on two to three occasions and met the Health Minister and high-level officers. I have written 186 letters seeking a Wellness Centre to Mysuru and today, the efforts have paid off. Many employees and pensioners have called me, expressing their gratitude. I wish the best for the Wellness Centre,” he said.