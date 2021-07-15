Dy.SP has a farmhouse at KRS backwaters, a restricted area!

July 15, 2021

MP Sumalatha seeks detailed report

Srirangapatna: During the inspection of KRS Dam yesterday, MP Sumalatha questioned the Police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KISF) that manages the Dam about certain issues concerning the Dam. She asked Inspector Santosh whether it had come to his notice that a few days back a group of men and women were partying at KRS backwaters, a high-security zone.

She questioned him about the security boundary and chances of anti-national forces entering the Dam using loopholes in the security apparatus. Santosh replied that the group of men and women were caught in a drunken stupor at the farmhouse reportedly owned by Dy.SP Arun Nagegowda, who was sometime back serving in Srirangapatna as Inspector.

“Yes, we had caught the youths fully drunk at the Dy.SP’s farmhouse. The incident came to light after CCTV footages went viral. But when we tried to arrest them they dropped names of biggies and assaulted us and tried to obstruct duties. They also threatened us of dire consequences if the arrests are made,” Santosh said. But later cases were booked against them, he added.

Shocked by the reply, Sumalatha asked, “Who gave the permission for a Dy.SP to purchase a farmhouse in a banned area and a high-security zone? Officers should not bow to the pressures exerted by politicians and higher officers. I need a complete report on the farmhouse, the permission given to build it and also the status of the case where the drunken youths were booked,” she said.