BJP launches Seed Ball Campaign in Mysuru
News

BJP launches Seed Ball Campaign in Mysuru

July 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Seed Ball Campaign organised by the BJP OBC (Other Backward Classes) Morcha, Mysuru City Unit, as part of the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, one of the founding fathers of BJP, was launched by State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel at Chamundi Hill in city yesterday.

As part of the Campaign which will continue for a week, the party plans to sow 50,000 seed balls across various locations including H.D. Kote, Hunsur, Periyapatna and M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar. On day-1 yesterday, seed balls were dropped at Chamundi Hill, Devikere and Uttanahalli. 

State BJP OBC Morcha President N.L. Narendra Babu, Vice-President Govindaraju, BJP City Unit President T.S. Srivatsa, former MLC Siddaraju, D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman R. Kautilya Raghu and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching