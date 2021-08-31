‘E-surveillance at jewellery shops a must’

August 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Police wants all small and medium gold and silver traders and jewellery showrooms to install electronic surveillance cameras inside and also outside their shops.

The objective, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said, is to use the surveillance footage for crime investigation like it helped in arresting dacoits in the Vidyaranyapuram jewellery shop loot. This will also act as a deterrent as the criminals would think twice before attacking any shop.

“We are aware that small shops may find it difficult to afford cameras. But we will make it mandatory. Cameras should have good resolution and should be mounted in such a manner that the area outside the shop can also be captured. In the event of a crime or an incident, we request establishments to hand over the footage to investigators,” Dr. Chandragupta told Star of Mysore.

“The Vidyaranyapuram case must be a lesson as the case has been detected and cracked with the help of CCTV footage,” he said and asked the owners of the gold shops to install high-quality CCTV cameras and have the facility to store the footage for at least a month.