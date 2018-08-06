E-Yantra Robotics Laboratory inaugurated

Mysuru: e-Yantra, a project in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), IIT Bombay, is a flagship project of MHRD through the National Mission on Education through ICT (NMEICT) to spread Embedded systems and Robotics education in colleges across India.

e-Yantra Lab Setup Initiative (eLSI) is a holistic approach to (i) impart theoretical and programming knowledge to teachers through workshops, (ii) provide hands-on experience to teachers through an online Task Based Training (TBT) and (iii) help colleges set up their own Robotics labs.

Under this initiative, the Department of Mechanical Engineering NIE IT, Mysuru, has setup a Robotics Laboratory, undergoing all the training and procedure stipulated by IIT-B. This lab is setup at a cost of Rs.2 lakh funded by the management of NIE group of institutions.

The newly-established laboratory was inaugurated at Mechanical block of NIE-IT recently by S.L. Ramachandra, Hon. Director, NIE-MC, by operating the Firebird V robot, which executed the tape cutting.

Prof. T. Ananthapadmanabha, Principal, presided. Dr. G. Dayakar, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department, welcomed.

On the occasion, the dignitaries handed over the certificates and prize robots for successful completion of the robotic tasks assigned by IIT-B to Prof. Srinath Katti, Prof. V. Vedamohan, Dr. R. Hemanth and Prof. R. Madhu. The official signage board of the lab given by IIT-B was also unveiled. Two distinguished professors from IIT-Bombay — Prof. Kavi Arya, Principal Investigator, e-Yantra Project and Prof. Krishna Lala, Senior Project Manager, e-Yantra Project, participated in the programme through video conferencing. They witnessed all the proceedings and inaugurated the lab online.

In their online address to the gathering, they highlighted on the social impact of robotics technology. Also they gave information on various training programmes and competitions on robotics to be held at IIT-B.

The robotics team leader Prof. Shrinatha R. Katti gave a demo session on working of various robots in the laboratory.