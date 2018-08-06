Toilets at petrol bunks opened for public use

Mysuru: Even as there is a demand for construction of more public toilets across the city, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is busy erecting boards at petrol bunks that the public toilets constructed there are open for public use.

The MCC has made it mandatory for all petrol bunks to have public toilets following which most of the petrol bunks in city have let their toilets for public use, while some other petrol bunks say they have not received any directions in this regard from the MCC.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, speaking to SOM, said that most of the bunks have toilets for use by the staff working there. But allowing these toilets for public use would be more beneficial to the members of the public, especially the aged, women and children.

Highlighting the dangers of smoking at petrol bunks, Jagadeesha said that he has directed the petrol bunk owners to erect a warning against smoking and added that the MCC is doing its part on providing better civic amenities to citizens.

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj said that the MCC has so far erected boards on public toilet in about 30 petrol bunks in city and the drive would continue for some more days.