Echo of Bengaluru stadium stampede: HC registers suo motu PIL

June 5, 2025

Bengaluru: The High Court (HC) of Karnataka took cognisance of the Bengaluru stampede incident, which resulted in the death of 11 people and registered a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and ordered the State Government to file a report.

A Division Bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwar Rao, informed Attorney General K. Shashi Kiran Shetty that it would take up the matter today at 2.30 pm.

Senior Advocates Hemanth Raj and G.R. Mohan submitted a report to the High Court informing about the tragedy and also about people standing on top of the High Court building during the felicitation of the RCB team at Vidhana Soudha, describing it as a major security lapse.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar visited the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and inspected the incident spot. He also held a meeting with senior Police officers and KSCA officials.

Later, speaking to media persons, Dr. Parameshwar said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered an investigation by a magistrate. “Let the report come. If there is any lapse, action will be initiated against those responsible,” he added.

BJP blames Congress

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra held the Congress Government responsible for the stampede. Speaking to media persons this morning, he questioned the decision to continue with celebrations as the stampede had already occurred before the RCB team left the Taj West End Hotel.

Stating that the CM and Ministers had become obsessed with publicity, Vijayendra alleged that the State Government was trying to downplay the incident by ordering a Magistrate-level probe instead of a Judicial enquiry.

Police had denied permission: R. Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, highlighting that drones were being used to capture the event despite Vidhana Soudha and the High Court being restricted areas, claimed that he had information about the Police denying permission for the event.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje visited Bowring Hospital this morning and enquired about the health condition of those injured. Demanding the immediate resignation of Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, Shobha Karandlaje sought a Judicial probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint against CM Siddaramaiah, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, KSCA officer-bearers and others at Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru demanding a case be registered under Sec. 106 (Causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

The copy of the complaint has also been sent to the Chief Justice of Karnataka, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.

Last rites held

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the houses of victims as the families prepared for the last rites of their loved ones who lost their lives in the stampede.