Echo of boy’s death in leopard attack: Padayatra to Nagamale in M.M. Hills banned

May 11, 2026

Chamarajanagar: Following the death of 10-year-old Harshith from Bengaluru in a leopard attack during a padayatra from Nagamale to Male Mahadeshwara Hills (M.M. Hills) yesterday, the Forest Department has temporarily banned padayatra on the route to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Chamarajanagar District Administration is said to have issued directions in this regard, following which the Forest Department enforced the ban.

Forest personnel have launched a combing operation to capture the leopard and the ban on padayatra will remain in force until the animal is trapped, sources said. Four cages have been placed in the area to capture the leopard, while more than 30 Forest Department staff have been deployed at the spot to keep vigil.

Officials said, a thermal drone camera has detected the movement of the leopard and efforts are underway to capture the animal after obtaining permission from higher authorities.

Rs. 20 lakh compensation announced

The Forest Department has announced compensation of Rs. 20 lakh for the victim’s family. A cheque for Rs. 5 lakh was handed over to the family yesterday, while the remaining amount will be deposited into their bank account shortly.

Harshith had joined the padayatra with his parents and other devotees from Nagamale at around 7 am yesterday. The leopard reportedly attacked the boy while the group was passing through a forest stretch.

Despite attempts by his parents and fellow devotees to scare away the animal, the leopard dragged the boy into the forest. Forest personnel and residents later launched a search operation and found Harshith’s body among rocks inside the forest area.