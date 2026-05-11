Good response for Vimukthi & Student Safety Initiative

May 11, 2026

Share info on 82779-48080: City Top Cop

Mysuru: Vimukthi, drive against narcotic drugs and ‘Student Safety Initiative’ launched by the City Police to tackle the racket of narcotic drugs and substance abuse, by involving the general public and school & college staff & students, have been receiving an overwhelming response.

City Top Cop Seema Latkar, who conceptualised these initiatives to fight the menace of drugs to rein in drug peddlers, told Star of Mysore that she has been daily receiving about 3-4 calls over the exclusive mobile number and receiving the tip off about peddlers. If the information is genuine, the Police have been keeping a trail of the racketeers and carrying out the operation, especially during the evening hours.

Seema Latkar said, what has made the drive a success is the intensified campaign from the ground level, by taking up extensive publicity measures at school and college campuses. The posters of Vimukthi and Student Safety Initiative are being pasted on the notice boards, appealing to the students and staff to share the information, if any, by scanning the QR code provided in the posters. They can complain anonymously, within 30 seconds of scanning the QR code, she added. While providing the information, the informants may need not disclose their identity and mobile number. Neither the cell number of the informants will be tracked, said Seema Latkar, who assured of maintaining complete secrecy about informers.

The representatives of over 75 colleges, including degree, engineering and medical colleges in city, have responded positively to the drive. Any information can be passed by scanning QR code or contacting the Helpline Number: 82779-48080.