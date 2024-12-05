Echo of Congress rally in Hassan: Shortage of KSRTC buses hits Mysuru commuters

December 5, 2024

287 buses from KSRTC Mysuru Urban, 350 from Rural Division join fleet of 1,300 buses to Hassan

Mysuru: As the Congress held its massive ‘Janakalyana Samvesha’ rally in Hassan today, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and supported by Swabhimaanigala Okkuta, commuters in Mysuru city and district faced significant transport challenges.

The Congress had hired over 1,300 buses, including 287 from KSRTC Mysuru Urban Division and 350 from the Rural Division. However, the shortage of buses caused inconvenience, particularly for students from rural areas, who struggled to reach their schools and colleges on time.

Private transport operators helped alleviate some of the pressure by running additional vehicles beyond their regular schedules. Autos, tempos, and other private vehicles also played a role in reducing the impact. However, commuters and students had to pay the fare demanded by the private operators. Autos and taxis made a quick buck, taking advantage of the situation.

KSRTC Rural Division Divisional Controller Srinivas explained that 350 buses were hired for the rally.

Despite the reduced number of trips on certain routes, the Division ensured more buses were deployed on high-demand routes, particularly Mysuru-Bengaluru. He stated that the overall impact on services was minimal, as logistics had been efficiently managed.

Mysuru Urban Divisional Controller H.T. Veeresh confirmed that 287 buses from the Division were hired for the rally. He noted that over 300 buses were operating beyond regular schedules to accommodate commuter needs.

He also mentioned that buses would leave the City Bus Stand as soon as they were filled, rather than waiting for scheduled departure times, and that more than 110 additional trips were being operated. Non-operating staff were stationed at the bus stand to address any issues.