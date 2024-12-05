Echo of Congress rally in Hassan: Shortage of KSRTC buses hits Mysuru commuters
News, Top Stories

Echo of Congress rally in Hassan: Shortage of KSRTC buses hits Mysuru commuters

December 5, 2024

287 buses from KSRTC Mysuru Urban, 350 from Rural Division join fleet of 1,300 buses to Hassan

Mysuru: As the Congress held its massive ‘Janakalyana Samvesha’ rally in Hassan today, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and supported by Swabhimaanigala Okkuta, commuters in Mysuru city and district faced significant transport challenges.

The Congress had hired over 1,300 buses, including 287 from KSRTC Mysuru Urban Division and 350 from the Rural Division. However, the shortage of buses caused inconvenience, particularly for students from rural areas, who struggled to reach their schools and colleges on time.

Private transport operators helped alleviate some of the pressure by running additional vehicles beyond their regular schedules. Autos, tempos, and other private vehicles also played a role in reducing the impact. However, commuters and students had to pay the fare demanded by the private operators. Autos and taxis made a quick buck, taking advantage of the situation.

KSRTC Rural Division Divisional Controller Srinivas explained that 350 buses were hired for the rally.

Despite the reduced number of trips on certain routes, the Division ensured more buses were deployed on high-demand routes, particularly Mysuru-Bengaluru. He stated that the overall impact on services was minimal, as logistics had been efficiently managed.

Mysuru Urban Divisional Controller H.T. Veeresh confirmed that 287 buses from the Division were hired for the rally. He noted that over 300 buses were operating beyond regular schedules to accommodate commuter needs.

He also mentioned that buses would leave the City Bus Stand as soon as they were filled, rather than waiting for scheduled departure times, and that more than 110 additional trips were being operated. Non-operating staff were stationed at the bus stand to address any issues.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching