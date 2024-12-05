Fate of dilapidated heritage Devaraja Market & Lansdowne buildings

December 5, 2024

District Minister says he will take the DPR to Cabinet for approval

Reconstruction keeping heritage look likely

Mysuru: The long-pending demand for demolition and reconstruction of Lansdowne Building opposite City Bus Stand and Devaraja Market in the city, has gained traction with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) submitting the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in this regard to Urban Development Department (UDD), to present the same before the next Cabinet meeting.

The discussions in this regard were held at a meeting chaired by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa at the Government Guest House here on Wednesday, to discuss the development of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Minister Dr. Mahadevappa has assured to seek the approval of the Cabinet, with the respective department, giving its consent for the DPR.

MCC SE speaks

MCC Superintending Engineer (SE) K.J. Sindhu told Star of Mysore this morning, “While there is no hurdle for taking up the works of Lansdowne Building, there is a pending case in Supreme Court over Devaraja Market, with the tenants moving the Apex Court against demolition plans. However, the DPR has been prepared and submitted to the UDD, as the Apex Court in its order, has not cited any objection towards the development plans of the market.”

Cabinet approval

In his reply, Dr. Mahadevappa recalled that during the previous budget it had been announced to take up the works, but no funds had been allocated. With the DPRs ready, it would be tabled before the Cabinet for approval, he stated.

Responding to the appeal of MCC SE Sindhu to take steps to evict shopkeepers at Devaraja Market to facilitate the demolition plan, Dr. Mahadevappa said he would seek Cabinet approval first, before exploring ways to evict them. According to the DPR, the works on Lansdowne Building is estimated to cost Rs. 36.95 crore and Devaraja Market, Rs. 91.6 crore.

Chamarajanagar District Minister K. Venkatesh, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Chamarajanagar DC Shilpa Nag, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy and others were present at the meeting.

From left: Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Chamarajanagar District Minister K. Venkatesh and Chamarajanagar DC Shilpa Nag seen during the meeting attended by officials concerned.

Restoring Lansdowne Building – Key points

Madras terrace roof for new building instead of RCC roof which costs around Rs. 2.60 crore.

Wall with burnt brick masonry with lime mortar instead of cement mortar which costs around Rs. 28 lakh.

Brick columns are proposed instead of RCC columns.

Teak wood has been considered for all doors, windows.

Lime plastering for all walls (inside and outside) which costs around Rs. 1.40 crore.

Cornice works for new building with design as per existing building Cornice design.

Devaraja Market