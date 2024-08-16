Echo of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA calls for 24-hour nationwide stir

August 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), New Delhi, has called for a nationwide 24-hour doctors strike from 6 am tomorrow (Aug. 17) to 6 am on Aug. 18.

This protest is against the alleged rape and murder of a young woman post-graduate trainee doctor, in Chest Medicine at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, that shook the nation and the “hooliganism unleashed on protesting students” on the eve of Independence Day.

The IMA, in a press release, however, stated that all essential services would be maintained and casualties manned. Routine Out Patient Departments (OPD) will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted.

“The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors,” it added.

Following the strike call, IMA, Mysuru Branch has also extended its complete support.

IMA, Mysuru Branch supports strike

Speaking to Star of Mysore, IMA Mysuru President Dr. M.S. Jayanth said except for emergency services and emergency OTs all other services including the OPDs will be stopped between 6 am on Aug. 17 and 6 am on Aug. 18.

The district authorities have been preparing themselves to handle the situation as services are likely to be hit in KR Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, Taluk Hospitals, Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres. More than 1,100 doctors in Mysuru and about five lakh doctors, who are the members of IMA are expected to take part in the 24 hour nationwide stir.

Meanwhile, the stir called by Post Graduate students of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI) entered day-4 with about 50 doctors protesting continuing their stir by wearing black bands around their arms. The PG students have been demanding for reduction in fees, increase in stipends, security at workplace and also against the alleged rape and murder of woman PG student in Kolkata.

MAHAN extends support

Meanwhile, the Mysore Association of Hospitals Nursing Homes and Diagnostic Centres (MAHAN) has also extended its support to nationwide stir called by Indian Medical Association tomorrow.

In a press release, MAHAN President Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem said that all medical establishments coming under its banner, will be supporting and joining the one-day nationwide protest that has been announced by the central council of IMA.

Dr. Javeed Nayeem said that MAHAN regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.